The Strokes Announce Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 13th, 2026 - 12:59 PM

Today, The Strokes has announced global dates across North America, the U.K., Europe and Japan, which will be kicking off in June and running through the fall. The tour will see stops in Red Rocks, London’s The O2, Toronto’s RBC Amphitheatre, Paris’ Accor Arena, Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome and other venues. Thundercat, Cage the Elephant, Hamilton Leithauser, Fat White Family, Alex Cameron and ÖLÜM will support select dates across the tour. For tickets and more information, click here.

Reality Awaits, the seventh studio album from The Strokes, is set for release on June 26, through Cult Records/RCA Record and last week, the band shared the first single from the album, “Going Shopping.” Recorded in Costa Rica with producer Rick Rubin and finished around the globe, Reality Awaits marks the band’s first new music since 2020’s much-lauded The New Abnormal and extensive global touring in its wake.

The Strokes Tour Dates

6/12—Manchester, TN—Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

6/15—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre*

6/17—Chicago, IL—United Center*

6/19—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center*

6/21—Toronto, ON—RBC Amphitheatre*

6/ 23—Boston, MA—TD Garden*

6/ 26—Philadelphia, PA—TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann*

6/27—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion*

7/12—Richmond, VA—Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront☨

7/14—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center*

7/15—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center*

7/17—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Insurance Amphitheater‡

7/19—Saint Paul, MN—Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

7/22—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

7/23—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

8/8—San Francisco, CA—Outside Lands Music Festival

8/14—Tokyo, JP—Summer Sonic

8/15—Osaka, JP—Summer Sonic

8/22—Pasadena, CA—Just Like Heaven

8/25—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/27—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena

8/28—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena

9/12—Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena

9/13—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live

9/17—Charlotte, NC—Truliant Amphitheater

9/18—Atlanta, GA—Shaky Knees Music Festival

9/20—Asbury Park, NJ—Sea.Hear.Now Festival

10/6—London, U.K.—The O2§

10/11—Amsterdam, NL—Ziggo Dome§

10/13—Dusseldorf, DE—PSD Bank Dome§

10/15—Berlin, DE—Uber Arena§

10/17—Bologna, IT—Unipol Arena§

10/20—Barcelona, ES—Palau Sant Jordi§

10/22—Paris, FR—Accor Arena§

10/25—Newcastle, U.K.—Utilita Arena§

10/26—Manchester, U.K.—Co-op Live§

10/28—Dublin, IE—3Arena§

*with Thundercat and Hamilton Leithauser

☨with Hamilton Leithauser

‡with Cage the Elephant and Thundercat

†with Hamilton Leithauser and ÖLÜM

§with Fat White Family and Alex Cameron