The Walkmen’s Hamilton Leithauser Announces Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 10th, 2025 - 6:27 PM

Today, Hamilton Leithauser, frontman of The Walkmen, has announced additional headlining tour dates in May of this year, including a show at the famed Third Man Records’ Blue Room in Nashville. These dates will follow his seventh annual residency at Cafe Carlyle. For tickets and more information, click here.

The upcoming tour will follow the artist’s March 7 release of This Side of The Island. Co-produced by Leithauser, Aaron Dessner and his wife Anna Stumpf, the album boldly turns away from the folk-rock vibes of his two previous records, I Had a Dream That You Were Mine and The Loves of Your Life. The upcoming album introduces a groovier, bass-heavy and modern sound that showcases Leithauser’s unrelenting optimism, biting humor, amongst a polarized social and political world.

Best known for his evocative lyricism, quick wit and distinctive voice, Leithauser has been a significant force in rock ‘n’ roll since the early 2000s New York City scene by transitioning smoothly from his band’s successes to a flourishing solo career.

3/6 – 29 – New York, NY – Cafe Carlyle

5/5 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater +

5/6 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater +

5/8 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West +

5/10 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records – Blue Room +

5/11 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom +

5/13 – Washington, D.C. @ The Atlantis +

5/14 – Washington, D.C. @ The Atlantis +

5/15 – Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall *

5/16 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater *

5/17 – Westerly, RI @ The United Theatre *

5/19 -South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground – The Ballroom *

5/20 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

5/21 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

7/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

+ = Support from Greg Freeman

* = Support from Johanna Samuels

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock