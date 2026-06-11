The Strokes Delay New Album For July 2026 and Announces New York Concert with Beach House, TV On The Radio & Fcukers

Home News Jonah Schwartz June 11th, 2026 - 3:25 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

The Strokes have been teasing the upcoming release of their first album in six years, Reality Awaits, for months now, but the band recently announced fans would unfortunately have to wait a little longer. Stereogum reports that the band has pushed the release date for the album by four weeks, with a new release date of July 24. The album was initially set to drop on June 26.

In that same press release, however, the Strokes also announced a stacked hometown show this fall in New York City. On OCtober 2, the Strokes will play Flushing Meadows Corona Park with support from Beach House, TV On The Radio and Fcukers.

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Pre-registration for tickets is available here. A presale for those who have registered will begin Wednesday, June 17 at 10 a.m. ET, followed by public sale on Thursday, June 18 at 10 a.m. ET. When the public sale goes live, Queens local residents (11368, 11355, 11375, and 11367 zip codes) are eligible for a 20% discount on GA tickets. The discount is valid through Aug. 30 or until the show sells out.

The Strokes‘ full Reality Awaits tour will come to North America, Europe and the UK. The tour includes several festival dates and support from Thundercat, Hamilton Leithauser, Cage the Elephant and more.

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The Strokes 2026 Tour Dates

6/12—Manchester, TN—Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

6/15—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre*

6/17—Chicago, IL—United Center*

6/19—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center*

6/21—Toronto, ON—RBC Amphitheatre*

6/ 23—Boston, MA—TD Garden*

6/ 26—Philadelphia, PA—TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann*

6/27—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion*

7/12—Richmond, VA—Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront☨

7/14—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center*

7/15—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center*

7/17—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Insurance Amphitheater‡

7/19—Saint Paul, MN—Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

7/22—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

7/23—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

8/8—San Francisco, CA—Outside Lands Music Festival

8/14—Tokyo, JP—Summer Sonic

8/15—Osaka, JP—Summer Sonic

8/22—Pasadena, CA—Just Like Heaven

8/25—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/27—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena

8/28—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena

9/12—Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena

9/13—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live

9/17—Charlotte, NC—Truliant Amphitheater

9/18—Atlanta, GA—Shaky Knees Music Festival

9/20—Asbury Park, NJ—Sea.Hear.Now Festival

10/6—London, U.K.—The O2§

10/11—Amsterdam, NL—Ziggo Dome§

10/13—Dusseldorf, DE—PSD Bank Dome§

10/15—Berlin, DE—Uber Arena§

10/17—Bologna, IT—Unipol Arena§

10/20—Barcelona, ES—Palau Sant Jordi§

10/22—Paris, FR—Accor Arena§

10/25—Newcastle, U.K.—Utilita Arena§

10/26—Manchester, U.K.—Co-op Live§

10/28—Dublin, IE—3Arena§

*with Thundercat and Hamilton Leithauser

☨with Hamilton Leithauser

‡with Cage the Elephant and Thundercat

†with Hamilton Leithauser and ÖLÜM

§with Fat White Family and Alex Cameron