Hamilton Leithauser Releases “The Joneses” From Your Friends & Neighbors Soundtrack

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock

On April 11, 2025, Hamilton Leithauser from the band, The Walkmen, released a song, “The Joneses.” The song is a part of a soundtrack for the new Apple TV+ series, Your Friends & Neighbors. The song is set to be the theme song for the new show, which is starring and executive produced by Jon Hamm. The show, which was released on April 11 as well, is also starring Amanda Peet and Olivia Munn.

Listen to “The Joneses.”

The song is sung by Leithauser and written by both Leithauser and Domonic Lewis, series composer. The beginning of the song sounds sad almost, until the beat kicks in a few seconds later. “Our composer Dominic Lewis wrote ‘The Joneses’ after seeing our cuts of the show, and we all loved it so much that the musical themes in it also became part of our score,” said Series Creator and Executive Producer, Jonathan Tropper. “It just seems to capture the darkness and irony but also the fun heightened nature of the show.” The song sets the tone of the show, describing the events that take place in the series through the lyrics.

Platoon records is the label that has released the songs for the new series. The record label has won multiple Grammy awards, and was acquired by Apple in 2018. The first two episodes of Your Friends & Neighbors are now available for streaming, and new episodes are released every Friday until May 30, 2025.

Aside from the new song for the soundtrack, Leithauser also released an album this year. The album, This Side of the Island, was released on March 7, 2025. He has been a part of the rock ‘n’ roll musical genre since the early 2000s.