Daisy Chain Fields 2026 Festival Lineup Announced Featuring Olivia Rodrigo, Garbage, Doechii, Bikini Kill, Mitski & More

Home News Cait Stoddard June 22nd, 2026 - 11:30 AM

According to Pitchfork.com, Olivia Rodrigo will be launching Daisy Chain Fields, which her very own music festival. The pop star revealed the news in Pitchfork’s latest zine, telling contributor Shaad D’Souza, “I actually feel like it’s my calling in some weird way. I…have had this dream to do this festival for a really long time.” Daisy Chain Fields will take place at Great Park on August 29, in Irvine, California. Tickets go on presale on June 24, at 1 p.m. EST.

Taking direct inspiration from Lilith Fair, the inaugural event features a lineup of only female artists or female-fronted bands, including Chappell Roan, Bikini Kill, Doechii, Mitski, the Breeders, Garbage, Katseye, Santigold and Rachel Chinouriri. The day will also see the rising acts Not for Radio, Die Spitz, Quiet Light, Eli, special guests Stevie Nicks, Karen O and Sarah McLachlan. Net profits from ticket sales are directed toward nonprofit organizations dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls, such as the Center for Reproductive Rights, Planned Parenthood, and Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health. All of the artists have agreed not to take a profit from their performances.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock