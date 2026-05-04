All Things Go DC 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Mitski, Hayley Williams, Brandi Carlile & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 4th, 2026 - 11:24 AM

Today, All Things Go Festival 2026 reveals the lineup of the 12th DC-area edition, with headliners including Hayley Williams, Brandi Carlile, Zara Larsson, ATG alumni Mitski, MUNA, Lola Young and Ethel Cain. The three-day festival, which has sold out for five consecutive years, features artists such as Sienna Spiro, Slayyyter and The Beaches and other acts playing across two stages.

Known for its uniquely curated, fan-first approach, All Things Go has become a cultural touch point for a new generation of music fans. A new addition to the music-focused lineup is the comedian Robby Hoffman. For tickets and more information, click here. On another note,Williams and Carlile will make their landmark All Things Go debuts by bringing their generation’s most influential voices to the festival. Young returns as a rising favorite after her 2024 and 2025 billings. Mitski returns as a headliner following her unforgettable 2022 set, and MUNA’s 4th time returning makes them part of the festival family.

All Things Go continues to foster a strong sense of community among attendees, creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for music lovers to come together and celebrate their shared passion. Some artists and fans have even given the festival affectionate and cheeky nicknames, including “Gay-chella,” “All Things Gay” and “Lesbopalooza.” As the festival continues to grow, its spirit remains the same: joyful, inclusive, and deeply rooted in the connection between artists and fans.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela