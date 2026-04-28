Lady Gaga and Doechii Drop New Music Video For “Runway”

Home News Aryn Honaker April 28th, 2026 - 5:50 PM

A new music video for Lady Gaga and Doechii’s recently released song “Runway” dropped this past Monday. The song will be featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada 2 movie, which will star legendary actresses Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt. The song marks the first time Gaga and Doechii have worked together.

The video, directed by Parris Goebel, begins with the sound of cameras flashing, immediately aligning with the song’s title and evoking a fashion runway vibe. Gaga and Doechii switch between various gorgeous, elaborate gowns and tight, studded white and black bondage suits. The backgrounds and poses make scenes throughout the video look like they could be pulled right from a magazine cover. The video’s choreography was also designed by Goebel along with Robbie Blue.

“Runway” was first featured on a trailer for the upcoming film and was the first song from the soundtrack to be released (on April 10th). Bruno Mars, whom Gaga notably collaborated with before for their hit song “Die With a Smile,” has both writer credits on the song, alongside Gaga, Doechii and several others.

​The Devil Wears Prada 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2006 movie and is set to come out on May 1. Gaga is rumored to be on the cast, per NME, but her specific character is currently unknown.