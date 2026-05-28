Levitation 2026 Lineup Announced Bikini Kill, Angine De Poitrine, Arlo Parks & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 28th, 2026 - 11:56 AM

LEVITATION returns to Austin, Texas on September 10–13, 2026, by bringing another epic four-day weekend of music and art to the city’s Red River District, East Side venues and beyond. The festival is excited to share the 2026 lineup, which is an eclectic, genre-spanning showcase of psych rock, punk, metal, darkwave, indie rock and electronic music, which is everything in between and a celebration of independent music and art from across generations. For tickets and more information, click here.

Radio/East will serve as the festival’s central hub, featuring an expanded two-stage layout, while LEVITATION’s beloved late-night and club shows continue across Red River and throughout Austin. For over a decade, LEVITATION has delivered lineups spanning psych, dream pop, punk, indie, metal, darkwave and electronic music. It is a beloved record collection manifested as a four-day weekend: a heady amalgamation of vintage gear, immersive light shows and visuals, buzzing amps, moody synths and good times in Austin, Texas.

Performing at the event will be Bikini Kill, Angine De Poitrine, Arlo Parks, Molchat Doma, Melt-Banana, Man or Astroman?, Takuya Nakamura, Nitzer Ebb, Earth Tongue, Primitive Rings, Iguana Death Cult, El Ten Eleven, PowerPlant, Sweeping Promises, Temples Friko, Nine Perfect Lives, Uncle Acid $ The Deadbeats. Lunar Vacation, Rehash and other talented souls.

Founded in 2008 as Austin Psych Fest by members of The Black Angels and friends, the independent event sparked a movement, inspiring the creation of similar events across the globe. Austin Psych Fest was renamed LEVITATION in honor of Austin’s psychedelic rock pioneers The 13th Floor Elevators, who reunited and performed at LEVITATION 2015 for the band’s 50th anniversary.

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria