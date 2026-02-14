Casey Wasserman Set To Sell Company After Chappell Roan, Wednesday & More Leave Agency Due To Epstein Files Appearance

Home News Khalliah Gardner February 14th, 2026 - 3:52 PM

Casey Wasserman, the leader of Wasserman Media Group, recently informed his team in a memo that he plans to sell the agency. This decision follows public criticism after his name appeared in controversial Epstein files, which have received lots of media attention and scrutiny. Due to the controversy, some well-known artists like Chappell Roan and the band Wednesday have ended their partnerships with Wasserman Media Group.

The Epstein scandal’s growing impact has put a lot of pressure on Wasserman, pushing him to rethink his company’s plans and direction. The bad publicity from the scandal has hurt reputations and made people question the organization’s ethics and operations. With rumors that more clients might leave, Wasserman urgently needs to tackle these issues directly. He is actively talking with his staff about how crucial it is to be transparent and honest during this tough time. Wasserman tries to fix problems and rebuild trust with clients and partners by encouraging open communication and taking responsibility. They want stakeholders to know they are committed to being honest, which will help their business stay stable in the long run.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wasserman hasn’t shared when the sale will happen or who might buy it, but he’s made it clear that keeping the agency running smoothly is important. It’s also crucial to keep its good name in the industry. This situation is a big turning point for Wasserman Media Group, which used to be highly respected in entertainment. The company now faces an uncertain future until these challenges are sorted out.