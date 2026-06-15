Madonna Releases New Music Video Starring Julia Garner For “Bring Your Love” Featuring Sabrina Carpenter

Home News Beka Welsh June 15th, 2026 - 8:08 PM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Madonna has released a new music video for “Bring Your Love,” featuring Sabrina Carpenter and Julia Garner. The duet with Carpenter, from Madonna’s upcoming Confessions II album, came out back in April. The song was also featured in the iconic pop singer’s short film “Confessions II – The Film,” released last week, which Carpenter also appeared in. Garner was also featured in the short film and is set to play Madonna in her upcoming biopic.

The dynamic music video features Carpenter and Madonna moving through a crowded dance floor, being followed by flashing beams of light and relentless adoring femmes with cameras. Garner appears in a flash near the end as the two singers are dancing in the air above the crowd.

The full sequel album to Madonna’s 2005 Confessions on a Dance Floor, containing “Bring Your Love,” is set to release July 3.