Madonna Releases Short Film for Upcoming Album Confessions II with Cameos From Sabrina Carpenter, Odessa A’zion, Benedict Cumberbatch & More

Home News Beka Welsh June 8th, 2026 - 10:55 PM

According to Consequence, Madonna has released a new short film, set to the first six songs from her upcoming album Confessions II. The film features a stacked cast of celebrity cameos, beginning with Sabrina Carpenter joining the pop sensation in a duet of their song, “Bring Your Love.” In a rounchy bathroom scene afterward, the singer is joined by Odessa A’zion, Benedict Cumberbatch, Gwendoline Christie and more. Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, also makes an appearance.

The film debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 4, where Madonna discussed both the short film and her upcoming album, which she worked on in tandem.

“I like the idea of film, because I’m a ‘film-phile,’ a cinephile, and film has inspired a good part of my life,” she said. “Somehow [the word] video seems cheap. It was good when it was just MTV and me.”

Confessions II is a sequel to the singer’s 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor. The film included the two singles currently released from the album, “I Feel So Free” and “Bring Your Love,” along with four currently unreleased tracks, “Good for the Soul,” “One Step Away,” “Danceteria” and “Read My Lips.” These songs, along with the rest of the album, are set to release July 3.