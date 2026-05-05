Sabrina Carpenter and Stevie Nicks Duet “Landslide” Live at the Met Gala

Home News Aryn Honaker May 5th, 2026 - 8:32 PM

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter teamed up with music legend Stevie Nicks (formerly of Fleetwood Mac) for a duet during a surprise set at the 2026 MET Gala last night. The pair sang Fleetwood Mac’s hit “Landslide.”

Sabrina Carpenter and Stevie Nicks perform ‘Landslide’ at the 2026 Met Gala. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/YzeRrtuatG — Sabrina Carpenter Daily 2.0 (@SCdailyupdate) May 5, 2026

Carpenter and Nicks gave a stellar performance, with their voices complementing each other beautifully. Carpenter was clad in a sparkly, dangly yellow-gold dress, and Nicks wore a black, long-sleeved sparkly gown. The two held hands and smiled at each other throughout the duet.

Before their duet, Carpenter took the stage for a short solo set. The pop star sang her hits “Espresso,” “Please Please Please,” and “House Tour,” which she recently released a music video for in early April, featuring Margaret Qualley and Madelyn Cline.

Nicks was the closing act for the night. In addition to the duet with Carpenter, Nicks sang “Edge of Seventeen” and “Gypsy,” along with Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop.” Her performance contained additional vocals from Carpenter and a 12-person choir, as reported by Consequence.