World Cup Finale Halftime Show 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Madonna, Shakira & BTS

Home News Akeem Ivory May 14th, 2026 - 10:45 PM

The first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show was recently announced with co-headliners include Madonna, Shakira & BTS at the New York New Jersey Stadium, on Sunday, July 19, 2026. A line-up curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, the Halftime Show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, a landmark initiative working to raise $100 million to expand access to quality education and football for children worldwide.

Global Citizen, the producers of the Halftime Show, is the world’s largest movement to end extreme poverty. Since the movement began, more than $50 billion in commitments announced on Global Citizen platforms has been deployed, impacting 1.3 billion lives. The Education Fund has already raised over $30 million, with momentum continuing to build as $1 from every ticket sold to FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches will be donated throughout the tournament.

Earlier this week, FIFA and Global Citizen announced the first group of organizations to receive grants from the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, providing access to education and football for children in underserved communities in 10 countries around the world. Currently, there are approximately 350 million children and adolescents out of school globally. Of these children, approximately 133 million do not meet the minimum proficiency level in reading and math by the end of primary school.

By supporting proven models that combine education, sport, and community engagement, the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund is helping expand access to learning, improve education outcomes, and create pathways to opportunity for children in some of the world’s most underserved communities. Powered by a worldwide community of everyday advocates raising their voices and taking action, the movement is amplified by campaigns and events that convene leaders in music, entertainment, public policy, media, philanthropy and the private sector.

More information on the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and inaugural grantees is available at globalcitizen.org/education-fund-grantees. Applications are now open for the second cycle of grants. Visit globalcitizen.org/education-fund-apply for more details. Click here to learn more about the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.