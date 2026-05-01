Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter Team Up on New Single “Bring Your Love”

Home News Akeem Ivory May 1st, 2026 - 12:54 AM

Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter Hit the Dance Floor on New Single ‘Bring Your Love,’ and they’ve got something they want to talk about. As the lead single from Madonna’s upcoming album Confessions II, The pair first teased the song with its debut during Carpenter’s Weekend 2 performance at Coachella, when Madonna emerged as a surprise guest, before closing out the appearance with “Like a Prayer.”

“Bring Your Love,” a euphoric, dance floor anthem that instantly ignited worldwide momentum, continues to prove Madonna’s unmatched global pull. The track soared to #1 on iTunes in 34 countries, underscoring her enduring cross-generational appeal and digital dominance, while simultaneously landing as the #1 most added record at U.S. Dance Radio.

Confessions II, which is slated for release on July 3 via Warner Records is the continuation of the iconic counterpart Confessions on a Dance Floor. It marks her first full-length album in seven years and her reunion with Stuart Price. Fans can pre-order the album + the ultimate curation of expansive vinyl, CDs and cassette offerings HERE. You can also listen to “Bring Your Love,” HERE / Watch below.