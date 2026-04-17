Madonna Joins Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella to Perform New Song Tentatively Called “I Did It All For Love”, “Vogue” and “Like a Prayer”

Home News Aryn Honaker April 17th, 2026 - 11:09 PM

After a stellar and theatrical Weekend one Coachella set, Sabrina Carpenter has once again shocked the internet. For Weekend two, the pop star brought out the legendary Madonna, and the pair sang the smash hits “Vogue” and “Like a Prayer,” along with a brand-new track.

BABADO FORTÍSSIMO A MADONNA APARECENDO NO PALCO DA SABRINA #SabChella pic.twitter.com/MtRTSfDX0F — acervo livbrina (@acervolivbrina) April 18, 2026

After Carpenter sang the iconic line “Have you ever tried this one?” from her song “Juno,” the track transitioned to “Vogue” and Madonna rose from the stage to the applause of festival goers. The pair both wore bodysuits and had great chemistry on stage, dueting, making quips, hugging, and smiling at each other.

Madonna talking about performing at #coachella 20 years ago for Confessions Part 1 pic.twitter.com/JFT9jzfhzv — Madonna Lately! (@MadonnaLateIy) April 18, 2026

In the middle of their performance together, Madonna addressed the crowd. “So 20 years ago today I performed at Coachella,” the pop legend said. “I was in the dance tent and it was the first time I performed ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor Pt. 1’ in America, and that was such a thrill for me, so you can imagine what a thrill it is to be back 20 years later in the same boots, with the same corset, the jacket I had on earlier, a Gucci jacket. So it’s like a full circle moment, you know? Very meaningful for me.”

madonna and sabrina carpenter performing their new song on coachella 2026 pic.twitter.com/3cgmWM5osd — media archive (@mypendriver) April 18, 2026