Sabrina Carpenter Files Restraining Order Against Stalker Who Allegedly Attempted To Enter Her Home

Home News Cait Stoddard June 1st, 2026 - 6:50 PM

According to ABCnews.com, pop singer Sabrina Carpenter had to seek safety after she said that an alleged stalker tried to enter her home in May. The artist filed a civil harassment restraining order on May 29, against William Applegate, 31, who she alleges went to her Los Angeles home on May 23, “unannounced and uninvited.” In her declaration, she says that Applegate allegedly trespassed onto her neighbor’s property to allegedly “breach the security fencing protecting” her home and then allegedly “forced his way closer to my residence and advanced directly to my front door.”

Then, Carpenter alleges that Applegate “physically grabbed the lever of my front door and forcefully pushed it down, actively trying to force his way inside my home without any invitation, permission, or consent whatsoever.” The petition goes on to say that after Applegate allegedly knocked on Carpenter’s door and rang the doorbell, a member of the singer’s security team allegedly “intervened and physically removed Applegate.” However, Carpenter says that Applegate still allegedly “refused to comply.” Applegate allegedly remained on the premises of the property until LAPD officers arrived on scene.

Detective Peter Doomanis of the Los Angeles Police Department wrote in a separate declaration that Applegate was placed under arrest after the incident and was “taken into custody for criminal trespass in violation of California Penal Code § 602(m),” which makes it a misdemeanor to “enter and occupy real property or structures without the consent of the owner, their agent, or the person in lawful possession.”