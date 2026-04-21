Madonna Offers Reward for Returning Costumes That Went Missing After Coachella “These Aren’t Just Clothes, They’re Part of My History”

Home News Aryn Honaker April 21st, 2026 - 2:56 PM

The legendary Madonna took to Instagram on Monday to offer a reward for the “safe return” of her archive costumes that went missing at Coachella, per NME. She joined Sabrina Carpenter’s headlining set this past Friday for Weekend Two of the music festival, where she wore the now-missing garments.

“Still flying high since Friday night at Coachella! Thank you to Sabrina and everyone who made it possible,” she wrote on Instagram. “Bringing ‘Confessions II’ back to where it began was such a thrill! This full circle moment hit differently until I discovered that the vintage pieces that I wore went missing – my costume that was pulled from my personal archives – jacket, corset, dress and all other garments. These aren’t just clothes, they are part of my history. Other archival items from the same era went missing as well. I’m hoping and praying that some kind soul will find these items and reach out to my team.”

The email she provided to reach out to was Infomaverick2026@gmail.com, and there have been no updates yet on whether she’s gotten her items back.

Madonna’s surprise show with Carpenter marked 20 years since her last appearance there at Coachella. The pair performed a brand new song along with some older, iconic hits like “Vogue” and “Like a Prayer.”

​In other news, the pop icon’s brand new album, Confessions II, is set to be released in early July. On the same day as Coachella, Madonna dropped a new single, “I Feel So Free,” acting as the first snippet into the new project.