Wu-Tang Clan Puts on an Electric NBA Finals Halftime Show

Home News Jonah Schwartz June 11th, 2026 - 3:07 PM

Following an already-big year for Wu-Tang Clan—including their “The Final Chamber” tour and an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame—the infamous hip-hop group has returned, this time giving an unforgettable halftime performance during Game Four of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, NME reports. Following a rough first half for the Knicks, Wu-Tang Clan took to the court at Madison Square Garden, hyping the home team up by performing live renditions of “Wu‐Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F’ Wit,” “Method Man,” “C.R.E.A.M.” and more. Method Man finished the set by yelling to the crowd “Knicks in Five!”

Following the performance, the Knicks overcame a historic 29-point deficit and secured a 107-106 win against the Spurs, marking one of the biggest comebacks in NBA Finals history. The Manhattan basketball team are hoping to become NBA champions for the first time since 1973 following last night’s game against San Antonio Spurs. Now, a New York win on Sunday (June 14) at San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center would win them the championship.

Other notable celebrity appearances at the game include Taylor Swift, Ben Stiller, Law & Order star Mariska Hargitay, several members of the band HAIM, Timothée Chalamet and more.

Wu-Tang Clan is continuing their “Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber” tour throughout Summer and Fall 2026.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson