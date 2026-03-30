Wu-Tang Clan Fans Offered Refunds After Method Man, Raekwon, Cappadonna & Young Dirty Bastard’s Reported Absence From Australian Farewell Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard March 30th, 2026 - 2:14 PM

According to Billboard.com, Ticketek has offered refunds to fans attending Wu-Tang Clan‘s Melbourne and Sydney shows after multiple members of the hip-hop collective failed to appear on the Australian tour, which was promoted as a full-lineup farewell run. Method Man, Raekwon, Cappadonna and Young Dirty Bastard were all absent from the group’s Brisbane Entertainment Centre show on March 25.

According to fans who took to social media following the performance, with only RZA, GZA, Ghostface Killah, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck and U-God took to the stage. The absences were at odds with how the tour had been marketed and upon its announcement last October, Wu-Tang Clan and promoters TEG Dainty and Untitled Group billed the run as featuring “all members,” and described the dates as the group’s “final” appearances in Australia.

In the lead-up to the tour, Wu-Tang Clan shared an Instagram Story indicating Method Man would not be travelling to Australia but made no announcement about the other missing members. “We want to make fans aware that due to unforeseen circumstances, a couple of members will be unable to join the remaining tour dates in Melbourne and Sydney,” the ticketing platform said in a statement. “Wu-Tang Clan will be performing and bringing everything that has made them one of the most iconic live acts in hip-hop history.” Fans who no longer wished to attend were offered the option to claim a refund.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson