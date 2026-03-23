Wu-Tang Clan Announce Summer & Fall 2026 ‘Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber’ North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 23rd, 2026 - 2:50 PM

Today, legendary hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan has announced their return to the road this summer with Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour, with special guest Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. The tour will be bringing one of the most influential groups in music history back to stages across North America due to popular demand for a monumental run of live shows. Promoted by Live Nation, the 26-city tour kicks off on August 27, at Darien Lake Amphitheater in Darien Center, NY, before making stops in Atlantic City, Toronto, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Phoenix and other cities. For tickets and more information, click here.

Formed in Staten Island in the early 1990s, Wu-Tang Clan revolutionized hip-hop with their gritty sound, martial arts-inspired mythology and groundbreaking collective model that launched both group success and iconic solo careers. Their 1993 debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) is widely considered one of the most influential hip-hop records of all time, spawning classics like “C.R.E.A.M.” and “Protect Ya Neck.” Across decades, the group has maintained an unparalleled cultural legacy—spanning platinum albums, legendary solo releases and a global fan base that continues to celebrate the Wu-Tang legacy both on record and on stage.

Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour Dates

8/27 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/28 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena ^

8/29 – Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre

9/1 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater ^

9/2 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

9/4 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

9/ 5 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

9/ 6 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/8 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

9/ 9 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

9/11 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

9/12 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

9/ 13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

9/15 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

9/16 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9/18 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

9/19 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater

9/ 20 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival – Piedmont Park *^

9/22 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

9/ 23 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

9/24 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/26 – Thackerville, OK – Winstar Casino ^

9/28 – Albuquerque, NM – First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

9/29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

10 1 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

10/2 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival – Discovery Park *^

10/3 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena ^

10/4 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

* Festival appearance

^ Without Bone Thugs-N-Harmony