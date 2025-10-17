Haim Shares Two New Songs “The Story Of Us” & “Even The Bad Times” From I Quit Deluxe Edition

Home News Steven Taylor October 17th, 2025 - 4:10 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Today, Haim released the deluxe edition of I Quit, their fourth studio album released earlier this year. As part of the release, they’ve shared two songs, “The Story Of Us” and “Even The Bad Times.” This follows last week’s release of “Tie You Down” featuring Bon Iver, meaning all three of the newly added tracks for the deluxe rerelease are available for fans. Both tracks can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

“The Story of Us” has a rock tinge to it, featuring energetic guitar and drum work alongside a chorus that has a filtered and muffled sound to it. The chorus has a nice pattern to it, while the rest of the lyrics come out in this steady flow right alongside the guitar. It’s a short track, but has a nice lively feel with a slight edge to it.

“Even The Bad Times” starts with an upbeat and excited drumbeat. Whispered lyrics and strums of a guitar quickly kick in as the song builds up and changes around in a pretty dynamic way. The track never explodes into some kind of crazy climax, instead keeping up this peppy energy that give the song a certain catchiness. Towards the end, the song shifts into a breakdown with some interesting guitar work that compliments the vocals. The lyrics are reflective, looking back on the flaws of a past relationship, yet despite that, the chorus claims with hindsight that “even the bad times were good.”

The two tracks, alongside “Tie You Down,” make up the three new tracks in the extended tracklist for I Quit Deluxe. The album, which also features the original 15 songs for a total of 18 tracks, can be found on the band’s website for purchase.