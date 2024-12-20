SZA Shares Ben Stiller-Starring Music Video For New Single “Drive”

Home News Catalina Martello December 20th, 2024 - 7:26 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to PitchFork, SZA has released her new album SOS Deluxe: Lana as an expanded version of SOS. Lana has 38 tracks with 15 of those being new songs. The tracklist for the new album is below. One of the newly released songs is “Drive” and along with its release, SZA has also released a new video for the song.

SZA teased a clip from “Drive” earlier this week which had fans restless as they waited to see the full video. Now here, the video features Ben Stiller and is directed by Bradley J. Calder. The video opens with Stiller driving and passionately lip syncing to the song. The video shows Stiller swerving throughout the road as he becomes fully immersed in the music. Stiller opens the window and sticks his head out while waving both his arms continuing to dance to the music. He then begins to drive erratically and swerve his car to make donuts and then he gets out of the car and continues softly dancing to the music. His car slowly moves alongside him as he dances. The song then abruptly stops and shows the car Stiller was driving speed away. After the car speeds away, the camera pans out to a foggy night sky and begins going through the grass. The scene is filled with ambience as there is a soft twinkling of fireflies contrasted in the blue fog. As the camera continues it lands on SZA who is dressed as a bug. She is not brightly illuminated, instead she seems to be connected with nature hence her bug costume. Then a light begins to softly illuminate her and the audience is able to get a clear view of her costume. She is in a nude-colored body suit that has gems placed around it. SZA is also wearing a bug that matches the nude color of her body suit. She is dancing slowly and then sits in the grass. She continues dancing in the grass for the duration of the video.

SOS Deluxe: LANA Tracklist:

01 No More Hiding

02 What Do I Do

03 30 for 30 (with Kendrick Lamar)

04 Diamond Boy (DTM)

05 BMF

06 Scorsese Baby Daddy

07 Love Me 4 Me

08 Chill Baby

09 My Turn

10 Crybaby

11 Kitchen

12 Get Behind Me (Interlude)

13 Drive

14 Another Life

15 Saturn





