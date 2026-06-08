Taylor Swift Shares New Song “I Knew It, I Knew You” From Toy Story 5

Home News Cait Stoddard June 8th, 2026 - 2:09 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, Taylor Swift has released “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which is a new song from Toy Story 5 that she co-wrote and co-produced with frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff. The drop comes one month after a 48-hour countdown was leaked onto Swift’s official website featuring a backdrop that looked almost identical to the cloudy wallpaper from Andy’s room in the films before being taken down entirely.

On June 1, a second countdown appeared on Swift’s homepage but this this time it showed Jessie moseying around a farm. The clock ended with a link to a pre-order for three collector’s editions of “I Knew It, I Knew You” on CD.” I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie,” Swift wrote after announcing the single. “I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening.”