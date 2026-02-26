RIP: Oliver “Power” Grant of Wu-Tang Clan Dead at 52

Home News Jasmina Pepic February 26th, 2026 - 1:45 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Oliver “Power” Grant, a pivotal figure in the rise of Wu-Tang Clan, has died at the age of 52, leaving the hip-hop world in mourning. News of his passing was confirmed this week by the legendary New York rap collective on their official social media accounts, and tributes from his longtime collaborators have poured in. Fans and fellow artists alike are reflecting on his impact and legacy following the confirmation of his death.

According to Billboard, Grant, who served as an executive producer and business architect for Wu-Tang Clan, passed away at 52, though the cause of death has not yet been disclosed. Members of the group, including Method Man, GZA, Raekwon and RZA, honored him with heartfelt messages on social platforms, acknowledging how much he meant to the group’s journey from Staten Island beginnings to global influence.

Born in Jamaica and raised in Staten Island, Grant was more than a behind-the-scenes figure. He was a founding member who helped secure early funding, executive-produced the group’s landmark releases and expanded their brand beyond music. He was also the creator of the Wu Wear clothing line, one of the first major artist-owned fashion ventures in hip-hop, which became a cultural staple in the 1990s and beyond. His entrepreneurial vision helped solidify Wu-Tang’s legacy not only in music but in fashion and media, shaping how artists could control their own image and enterprise. His occasional film appearances further broadened his cultural footprint.

As tributes continue to emerge from across the music community, many are remembering Grant as a guiding force whose strategic guidance, creative foresight and loyalty to the Wu-Tang family were instrumental to the group’s success. His influence extended far beyond the studio, inspiring countless artists and fans around the world. He will be deeply missed, and his contributions to hip-hop stand as a testament to a life lived in service of art, community and innovation.



