The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Announce 2026 Inductees Including Iron Maiden, Wu-Tang Clan, Oasis & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 13th, 2026 - 7:09 PM

According to hollywoodreporter.com, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced this year’s inductees are Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan. There were 17 nominees put up for selection this year, more than ever. The results of the balloting mean that nine contenders did not make it in for 2026.

The one who did not make it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are The Black Crowes, Jeff Buckley, Mariah Carey, Melissa Etheridge, Lauryn Hill, INXS, New Edition, Pink and Shakira. But the Hall finds other ways to be encompassing, so there are not just eight inductees this year, but a whopping 18. The remaining 10 are selected outside of the wider voter process, by Rock Hall committee members and come in not as “performers” but in the categories of Early Influences, Musical Excellence and the singular Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Early Influences Award winners are: Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte and Gram Parsons. Musical Excellence Award winners are: Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, Jimmy Miller and Rick Rubin. Ahmet Ertegun Award winner: Ed Sullivan.These honorees were announced live on-air during a Monday night episode of American Idol, by 2022 Hall of Fame inductee Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest, in a Hall of Fame-themed episode. The induction ceremony will take place on November 14, in Los Angeles and can be seen on ABC and Disney+ at some point in December, producers announced.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz