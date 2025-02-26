Borderland Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Vampire Weekend, Nathaniel Rateliff, Trampled By Turtles & More

Home News Michael Ferrara February 26th, 2025 - 6:15 PM

Borderland has officially announced their end of summer kickoff festival for 2025 with an exciting and fascinating lineup to come. Those to look forward performing are bands such as Vampire Weekend and Trampled By Turtles, as well as artists such as Nathaniel Rateliff. The Upstate New York festival welcomes are genres and styles of music in the month of September to celebrate the coming of the new season as the freedom of summer slowly dwindles away. Sign ups for the presale beginning Thursday, February 27 at 9 AM EST are open now, and tickets go on general sale Friday, February 28 at 9 AM EST.

Find more information about the festival and the accompanying artists here.

Vampire Weekend is one of the bands performing at Borderland and is sure not to disappoint. Vampire Weekend, an American indie rock band formed in 2006, is known for their eclectic sound blending indie pop and world-beat influences. Headlining the 2025 Borderland Festival, they will showcase tracks from their acclaimed 2024 album, Only God Was Above Us, delivering an energetic and dynamic performance.

Artist know as Nathaniel Rateliff is also one of the many listed performers on the extended list for Borderland. Nathaniel Rateliff, an American singer-songwriter from Missouri, leads the soulful rock band Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. Known for dynamic live performances and hits like “S.O.B.,” they’ll bring their energetic blend of rock, folk, and soul to the 2025 Borderland Festival, promising a captivating experience.

The other select performers that entail of Borderland include Krhuangbin, Mt. Joy, Band Of Horses, The Teskey Brothers, The Wailers, Robert Randolph, The 502’s, Joy Oladukon, Yoke Lore, The Sole Rebels, The Heavy Keavy, Mountain Grass Unit, Johnny Mullenax and much more to look forward to.