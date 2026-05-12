Willie Nelson Joins Forces With ALeeN ROSE Featuring Amy Lee Nelson & Tina Rose Bridges For New Single “They’re There”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 12th, 2026 - 3:42 PM

ALeeN ROSE and Luna Wolf Records are charmed to present “They’re There” (Feat. Willie Nelson), which is the debut single from the newly-formed country/Americana/”Gospell” duo featuring Amy Lee Nelson and Tina Rose Bridges. Written with Nelson’s father, Willie Nelson, “They’re There” is an homage to Amy’s brother, Billy, and Tina Rose’s father, Leon Russell, and the spirits that guide us through life.

“Tina Rose called me one evening during lockdown and we spoke about the feelings of loss surrounding the death of her dad,” Amy Lee Nelson recalls, “I told her how I’ve found myself often saying ‘they’re there’ when speaking of loved ones who have passed. I shared with her a song that I had begun writing after having dream visions of my brother, Billy.” She continues, “I asked her to write the second verse as a healing outlet for her pain and grief. I was blown away by the verse she brought back to me. But it still wasn’t finished and we weren’t sure where to take it. We asked my dad for help, and so he wrote the bridge. Now it is a full-on family song, as it should be.”

Tina Rose Bridges adds: “Amy’s verse, and the concept of the song in general, was so powerful and I was honored that she invited me to contribute to it. My verse is about a distinct memory I have of the first time my dad visited me in a dream after he died. It was so comforting and I genuinely felt as if I got to spend some time with him. It really is true that our loved ones lost are still here with us.”