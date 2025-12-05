Turnpike Troubadours Announce Summer 2026 ‘Wild America’ Tour Dates

Home News Anthony Salvato December 5th, 2025 - 9:19 AM

Just a few years after opening four Zac Brown Band on their US tour, country group Turnpike Troubadours announced a national tour of their own, set to kick off this summer. The Wild America Tour 2026 is set to kick off in just a few nights with some December shows before the show carries on into the new year. Of the new shows announced, the group announced they’ll make some stops in big cities on the east coast, appearing at The Met Philadelphia along with MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston.

The group will also make a few extra stops along the way to partner with Cross Canadian Ragweed for a few shows in Oklahoma and Nebraska. The tour comes off the back of a surprise album release earlier this year. The band stunned fans earlier this year in April with the surprise release of their sixth studio album titled “The Price of Admission”. The album features 11 tracks and was well received by the fans with many calling for it to at least be nominated in this past year’s Grammy awards, however that was to no avail.

The Turnpike Troubadours will bring a few guests with them on the road including the likes of Wyatt Flores, Noeline Hoffman, the Randy Rodgers Band and more. The tour will stretch into the summer with the official end date set for June 6 at the Stone Pony Summer State in Asbury Park, New Jersey. The group will play a couple more shows to fill out the rest of their summer schedule with the final live performance with Cross Canadian Ragweed on August 22 in Nebraska.

TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, November 14 at 10:00am local time

12/3—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall

12/11—Stateline, NV—Tahoe Blue Event Center*

12/12—Las Vegas, NV—Brooklyn Bowl (Hooey Party)

12/13—Mesa, AZ—Mesa Amphitheatre*

1/30—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s

1/31—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s

2/5—Philadelphia, PA—The Met Philadelphia~

2/6—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena~

2/7—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway~

2/19—Minneapolis, MN—State Theatre

2/20—Des Moines, IA—Horizon Events Center+

2/21—Park City, KS—Park City Arena#

3/27—West Valley City, UT—Maverik Center^

3/28—Boise, ID—Extra Mile Arena^

4/11—Stillwater, OK—Boone Pickens Stadium – The Boys From Oklahoma

6/5—New York, NY—The Rooftop at Pier 17†

6/6—Asbury Park, NJ—The Stone Pony Summer Stage†

6/25-27—Pendleton, OR—Jackalope Jamboree

8/22—Lincoln, NE—Memorial Stadium – The Boys From Oklahoma: Nebraska Edition

*with special guests Wyatt Flores and Noeline Hofmann

+with special guest Randy Rogers Band

#with special guests Randy Rogers Band and Josh Meloy

~with special guest Robert Earl Keen

^with special guests Charles Wesley Godwin and Buffalo Traffic Jam

†with special guest Lucero