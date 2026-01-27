RockyGrass 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring I’m With Her, Rhiannon Giddens & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 27th, 2026 - 5:25 PM

For over five decades now, the world’s finest bluegrass and bluegrass-adjacent pickers have descended on a festival called RockyGrass in the front range of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains with complete freedom to stretch the boundaries of their genre or to honor exactly where it came from, knowing that every patron on the other side of the proverbial curtain will be there to support every musical twist and turn.

This year is no different, with festival producers Planet Bluegrass releasing a RockyGrass 2026 lineup featuring modern-day genre-crossing names like I’m With Her, Punch Brothers, and Rhiannon Giddens, alongside time-tested giants Sam Bush, The Del McCoury Band and Tim O’Brien. New or old, trad or progressive, the talent routinely booked at RockyGrass turns an already otherworldly location at the stunning Planet Bluegrass Ranch into a vessel for musical exploration and memory making for the ages.

In addition to the aforementioned greats, Steep Canyon Rangers, Kruger Brothers, Della Mae, Tony Trischka’s Earl Jam and other acts will take the RockyGrass stage in Lyons, Colorado, over the weekend of July 25-27. For tickets and more click here. For over 30 years, Planet Bluegrass has been redefining the musical festival by creating exceptional experiences that protect the planet through environmental leadership and a strong community.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela