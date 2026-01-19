MJ Lenderman Teams Up With Dinosaur Jr.’s J. Mascis For Cover Of Neil Young’s “Lotta Love” During Sky Blue Sky Festival Set

Home News Cait Stoddard January 19th, 2026 - 12:55 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, MJ Lenderman and his backing band The Wind played Wilco’s Mexico destination festival Sky Blue Sky on Friday and the artist closed out his set by bringing out one of his musical heroes, J Mascis to cover a song by one of their shared musical heroes, Neil Young. The duo did a jammed to a rendition of “Lotta Love” from 1978’s Comes A Time, by turning the two-and-a-half-minute song into eight minutes of guitar-solo-filled bliss.

Lenderman also brought out Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield to sing with him on “She’s Leaving You” and Yo La Tengo also brought out Lenderman during their set on Saturday to play with them on their song “Ohm.” Also, Crutchfield and Lenderman played together again on Saturday when their band Snocaps played a rare set at the music festival.