Kehlani Releases New Music Video for “Back And Forth” Featuring Missy Elliott

Home News Beka Welsh June 3rd, 2026 - 9:59 PM

R&B artist Kehlani has just released a new music video for her hit song “Back And Forth,” featuring rap legend Missy Elliott. The track was originally released this past April, on the Grammy award-winning artist’s self-titled album. Kehlani debuted at number 4 on the Billboard 200, the biggest debut for an R&B album by a woman this year. This marks the artist’s fourth top 10 spot on the Billboard 200 and her third in the top 5. The artist also recently announced her world tour, with the North American leg kicking off this August.

The “Back And Forth” music video pairs the original upbeat song with scenes of a spirited house party, featuring Kehlani and Elliott dancing and drinking joyfully along with friends as they sing about going out and leaving jealous partners behind. The party scenes and other shots of Kehlani moving throughout the house, absent of guests, are interspersed with sensual scenes of Kehlani with a female lover, contrasted with tense scenes between the two. The lover’s face is concealed from view throughout the video. Kehlani ends the song by coming back from the party and joining her in bed. The singer cuddles up to her lover’s sleeping form before winking at the camera.

The music video is vibrant, in its use of color, lighting and visuals, as well as in spirit, pairing lively dance sequences with the singer’s signature soulful sound. It also features a guest appearance by fellow R&B singer, actress and producer Monica.