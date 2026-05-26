Kehlani Announces Summer & Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 26th, 2026 - 2:05 PM

Today, Kehlani has announced THE KEHLANI WORLD TOUR: North America. The 33-date tour, presented by Live Nation, is set to kick off in North America on August 6, in Minneapolis, at The Armory before hitting major the cities Los Angeles, New York, Boston, San Francisco, Dallas, Atlanta and other places. Special guests Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, TheARTI$t and WASEEL will join as support on select dates. For tickets and more information, click here.

Kehlani continues her standout 2026 as her self-titled album, Kehlani, released last month, debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 with 69,000 equivalent album units earned – securing the biggest debut for an R&B album by a woman this year.Also, the project marks Kehlani’s fourth top 10 entry on the Billboard 200 and her third to land within the top five. Across the charts, the album launches at number one on the R&B Albums, number two on Top Albums, number two on Vinyl Albums, number five on the Top Streaming Albums chart and number five on the Indie Stores Chart.

THE KEHLANI WORLD TOUR: North Americam Tour Dates

8/6 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

8/7 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live *

8/9 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/10 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

8/13 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

8/14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

8/16 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

8/17 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/19 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8/21 – New York, NY – Barclays Center

8/23 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

8/26 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

8/29 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

8/31 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/1 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

9/3 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

9/4 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater

9/8 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

9/10 – Miami, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre

9/11 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/13 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Supported by Huntsman

9/15 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/16 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

9/18 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre

9/20 – Albuquerque, NM – First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

9/21 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

9/23 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

9/24 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

9/26 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

9/27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

9/29 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/3 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre