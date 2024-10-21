Missy Elliott and Queen Latifah Receive National Medals of Arts From President Biden

Home News Lauren Rettig October 21st, 2024 - 7:54 PM

In a ceremony at the White House on October 21, 2024, President Joe Biden handed out National Medals of Arts and Humanities as part of the 2022 and 2023 honors roll, which were revealed the same morning. Pitchfork reports that recipients of the medal included Missy Elliott, Queen Latifah, Leonardo “Flaco” Jimenez, Herb Ohta Jr., Idina Menzel and Selena Quintanilla, posthumously.

Queen Latifah made an appearance at The Roots Picnic back in June of this year. Meanwhile Elliott, who has been making waves with her Out Of This World – The Missy Elliot Experience headlining tour this year, was just inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last November.

The National Medal of Arts and Humanities is “the highest award given to artists, art patrons and groups by the United States Government and honors exemplary individuals and organizations that have advanced the arts in America and offered inspiration to others through their distinguished achievement, support or patronage,” according to the White House. Last year, the 2021 class of honorees included Bruce Springsteen, Gladys Knight, and José Feliciano.