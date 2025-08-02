Kehlani Releases “(un)Folded”, A New Reimagined Version Of “Folded”

Home News Skylar Jameson August 2nd, 2025 - 2:17 PM

Talented vocalist Kehlani isn’t letting her recently canceled set at SummerStage bring her down, as she has released a stripped-down, reimagined version of her hit song “Folded”. “Folded”, the original version of the song, has grossed over 89 million streams globally. It also did numbers on TikTok, with over 260,000 videos being created using the song. Therefore, it was clearly a fan favorite, making releasing a new version a great choice! Before officially dropping the new version of the song, the “When He’s Not There” singer posted snippets of “(un)Folded” to social media to get her fans ready for its release. Makes sense considering the success “Folded” has had on TikTok.

The new version is titled “(un)Folded” and provides a more emotional listening experience compared to the original version. “(un)Folded” contains minimal instrumentation, allowing for Kehlani’s voice to take center stage throughout the song. Throughout the song, Kehlani’s voice is warm and her tone is smooth. The impressive harmonies especially stand out in the new song. “(un)Folded” definitely provides a new and unique listening experience to follow up the original song “Folded”.

2025 has proved to be a quite eventful year for Kehlani. In addition to this new release, she performed at the 2025 American Music Awards and was nominated at the BET Awards for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Video of the Year. Kehlani also earned a Grammy nod for Best Progressive R&B Album with her latest album Crash. In addition to those achievements, earlier this year, in May, she also collaborated with David Guetta, Hugel and Daecolm on the song “Think Of Me”. If one things for sure, that’s that it’ll be exciting to see what move Kehlani makes next when it comes to her music!