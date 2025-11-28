Kehlani Releases “Out The Window” Music Video

Home News Jasmina Pepic November 28th, 2025 - 4:03 PM

Kehlani has released the official music video for her new single “Out The Window.” The visual arrives as a continuation of her recent creative momentum and expands on the emotional depth of the track. The release also marks another milestone in what has already been a major year for the R&B star.

The music video delivers a striking and intimate portrayal of the song’s themes of longing and emotional honesty. Directed with a focus on contrast, mood and classic R&B aesthetics, the visual brings the song’s vulnerable core to the forefront. Kehlani moves through polished and atmospheric scenes that highlight her ability to blend soulful storytelling with cinematic detail. The video’s approach reflects the qualities that have made her one of the genre’s most compelling voices, capturing both the quiet tension and vivid expressiveness that fuel “Out The Window.”

The release follows a period of enormous success for Kehlani. Her 2025 single “Folded” continues to dominate, becoming her first solo Billboard number one on the Rhythmic Airplay Chart, and surpassing 375 million streams worldwide. The track also earned two nominations at the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards, reinforcing her position in the current R&B landscape.

Critics have praised Kehlani’s recent direction, with NYLON noting her layered harmonies, memorable melodies and dynamic vocal style. The new video serves as the next chapter in that evolution, and arrives as a testament to her continued growth and presence at the forefront of modern R&B.