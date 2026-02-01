Kehlani Says “Fuck ICE” During Best R&B Performance Acceptance Speech At Grammys Premiere Ceremony

Home News Khalliah Gardner February 1st, 2026 - 2:39 PM

At the recent Grammys Premiere Ceremony, Kehlani made news by making a strong political statement during her acceptance speech for Best R&B Performance. While receiving the award, she criticized U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by saying “Fuck ICE.” This powerful remark connected with many in the audience and reinforced her image as a committed supporter of immigrant rights and social justice. Her activism in these areas is well-known, and this speech was another step in highlighting challenges immigrants and marginalized groups face under current policies.

The moment became very popular on social media, with fans and supporters praising Kehlani for bravely speaking out about an important issue. A user named big_business_ shared a key video clip that quickly caught the attention of many people from different backgrounds. As more people joined in, they also started sharing their own thoughts and stories about ICE’s impact and immigration laws.

Kehlani’s comment shows how art and activism can come together. It highlights that artists have the chance to use their fame to talk about important problems facing marginalized communities. While some people agreed with her statement and others did not, it points out how divided opinions in entertainment can be when politics are involved. Still, Kehlani’s words remind us of the impact famous voices can have in pushing for real change in society. She encourages artists and fans to talk about important issues related to fairness for everyone. Her efforts not only make more people aware but also inspire them to help build a fairer society.