Kehlani Announces New Self-Titled Album For April 2026 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard March 17th, 2026 - 9:48 PM

Today, powerhouse artist Kehlani has announced the arrival of her highly anticipated new self titled album, Kehlani, which is set for release on April 24. The self-titled project marks a defining moment in her career, which is an intimate and fearless body of work that reflects her clarity, confidence and creative freedom. A self-titled album is often an artist’s most personal statement and Kehlani is no exception. The project captures the artist at her most honest by blending soul-baring storytelling with the lush, genre-bending sound that has made her one of modern R&B’s most influential voices.

Kehlani will open your eyes, open your mind and open your heart. For as blunt as she may be about life, lust and love, her music occupies an elevated state above even the best high, yet remains deeply human and accessible with every listen. To date, she has earned over 20 gold and platinum RIAA certifications, tallied more than 5 billion streams and is now a two time Grammy Award–winning, seven time Grammy Award–nominated artist by taking home Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for her global hit “Folded”