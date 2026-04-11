Kehlani Teams Up With Missy Elliott For Collaborative New Single “Back And Forth”

Home News Aryn Honaker April 11th, 2026 - 9:23 PM

Ahead of her upcoming self-titled album, two-time Grammy-winning artist Kehlani has joined forces with iconic rapper and singer-songwriter Missy Elliot for the first time in a brand new track released this past Friday titled “Back And Forth.”

The song starts with Elliot whispering “This is an exclusive,” followed by a number of sound effects, before breaking into a short, punchy rap verse. The track transitions into Kehlani’s melodic and soulful vocals with a thumping bass in the back. Throughout the song, Elliot’s ad-libs, such as “Let’s get it. Let’s go,” add an enlivening energy. The rapper has another short verse near the end, where she engages in a call-and-response pattern with a male-sounding voice. The song closes with a fun and cheeky, “Oh, girl, we need to run this back.”

“Back And Forth” is the final preview before the release of her new album Kehlani on April 24th – her birthday. Also included on the upcoming project will be the smash hit “Folded.” The song has amassed over 800 million global streams, reached number 6 on Billboard’s Hot 100, hit number 1 at Urban Radio and Rhythmic and R&B Radio, and won the artist two Grammys (Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song).

The star is also set to be honored at the upcoming Billboard Women in Music later this month with the Impact Award.