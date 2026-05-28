Riot Fest 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Tool, Morrissey, Angine De Poitrine & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 28th, 2026 - 12:30 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, Riot Fest, the longtime Chicago music event centered around punk and rock, has unveiled its 2026 lineup. Alanis Morrisette, Morrissey and Tool will headline, with Patti Smith & Her Band, Santigold and Elvis Costello & the Imposters are also topping the bill. The festival will return to its longtime home of Douglass Park on September 18-20. For tickets and more information, click here.

Algernon Cadwallader, Angine de Poitrine, Chat Pile, This Is Lorelei, the Pixies, Jejune, Twenty One Pilots, Pierce The Veil, Rise Against, Social Distortion, Bad Religion, The All – American Rejects, The Format, Taking back Sunday, Pennywise, Iggy Pop, PUP, Public Image LTD., Sugar, Tricky, Cartel, GWAR, BaySide, Thrice, Insane Clown Posse, Sex Pistols and other talented souls will be performing at the event as well.

Last year marked the 20th anniversary of Riot Fest. They celebrated the milestone by inviting headliners and bands from past lineup, including Blink-182, Green Day and Weezer to grace the multi-stage setup.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson