Papa Roach, Rise Against, and Underoath Announce North American 2025 Spring and Fall Tour Dates

Lily Meline November 8th, 2024 - 4:49 PM

Over the past few years, 90s rock group Papa Roach have been keeping themselves busy in terms of booking performances, even having performed in the parking lot of a canceled event. It has been a while, though, since the group has embarked on a full tour of their own, which made for an exciting announcement when, earlier today, the band shared that they’d be traveling across North America in the spring and autumn of next year in their “Rise of the Roach” tour.

The announcement didn’t end there either, for the band also made official that they’d be accompanied on their tour by fellow rock bands Rise Against (coming off their own tour) and Underoath, whose discographies will also be showcased in the show. Evidently, the “Rise” in “Rise of the Roach” is meant to represent Rise Against’s prominent role in the tour, as it will mark the first onstage team-up between the band and Papa Roach. Both groups will be celebrating the coincidental 25th anniversaries of both bands’ formations.

The tour will cover the entire U.S., spanning from California to Maine. Fans should be aware, though, that the tour only has available dates in March, April, September and October, as the groups will be taking the summer off.

The tour dates have been released as follows:

03/20 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

03/22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

03/23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

03/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

03/26 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

03/28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

03/29 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

03/31 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

04/01 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

04/03 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

04/05 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

04/07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

04/09 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

04/10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

04/12 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

04/13 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

09/10 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

09/11 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

09/13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

09/14 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

09/16 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

09/17 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome

09/19 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

09/20 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

09/23 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion

09/24 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

09/26 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/27 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheater*

09/28 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

09/30 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

10/01 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

10/03 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/04 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/05 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre