Papa Roach, Rise Against, and Underoath Announce North American 2025 Spring and Fall Tour Dates

Over the past few years, 90s rock group Papa Roach have been keeping themselves busy in terms of booking performances, even having performed in the parking lot of a canceled event. It has been a while, though, since the group has embarked on a full tour of their own, which made for an exciting announcement when, earlier today, the band shared that they’d be traveling across North America in the spring and autumn of next year in their “Rise of the Roach” tour.
The announcement didn’t end there either, for the band also made official that they’d be accompanied on their tour by fellow rock bands Rise Against (coming off their own tour) and Underoath, whose discographies will also be showcased in the show. Evidently, the “Rise” in “Rise of the Roach” is meant to represent Rise Against’s prominent role in the tour, as it will mark the first onstage team-up between the band and Papa Roach. Both groups will be celebrating the coincidental 25th anniversaries of both bands’ formations.
The tour will cover the entire U.S., spanning from California to Maine. Fans should be aware, though, that the tour only has available dates in March, April, September and October, as the groups will be taking the summer off.
The tour dates have been released as follows:
03/20 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
03/22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
03/23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
03/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
03/26 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park
03/28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
03/29 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
03/31 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
04/01 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
04/03 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
04/05 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
04/07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
04/09 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
04/10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
04/12 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center
04/13 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
09/10 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
09/11 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater
09/13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
09/14 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
09/16 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
09/17 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome
09/19 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center
09/20 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
09/23 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion
09/24 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
09/26 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
09/27 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheater*
09/28 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
09/30 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
10/01 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
10/03 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/04 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/05 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre