Papa Roach, Rise Against, and Underoath Announce North American 2025 Spring and Fall Tour Dates

November 8th, 2024 - 4:49 PM

Over the past few years, 90s rock group Papa Roach have been keeping themselves busy in terms of booking performances, even having performed in the parking lot of a canceled event. It has been a while, though, since the group has embarked on a full tour of their own, which made for an exciting announcement when, earlier today, the band shared that they’d be traveling across North America in the spring and autumn of next year in their “Rise of the Roach” tour.

The announcement didn’t end there either, for the band also made official that they’d be accompanied on their tour by fellow rock bands Rise Against (coming off their own tour) and Underoath, whose discographies will also be showcased in the show. Evidently, the “Rise” in “Rise of the Roach” is meant to represent Rise Against’s prominent role in the tour, as it will mark the first onstage team-up between the band and Papa Roach. Both groups will be celebrating the coincidental 25th anniversaries of both bands’ formations.

The tour will cover the entire U.S., spanning from California to Maine. Fans should be aware, though, that the tour only has available dates in March, April, September and October, as the groups will be taking the summer off.

The tour dates have been released as follows:

03/20 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center  

03/22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center  

03/23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center  

03/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre  

03/26 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park  

03/28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum  

03/29 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center  

03/31 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum  

04/01 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena  

04/03 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center  

04/05 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena  

04/07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena  

04/09 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center  

04/10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center  

04/12 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center  

04/13 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center  

09/10 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

09/11 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

09/13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

09/14 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center  

09/16 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem  

09/17 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome  

09/19 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center   

09/20 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater  

09/23 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion  

09/24 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park  

09/26 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park  

09/27 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheater*  

09/28 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre  

09/30 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP  

10/01 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater  

10/03 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre  

10/04 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre  

10/05 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

