Aftershock Festival Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring My Chemical Romance, Pierce The Veil, Tool and More

Jasmina Pepic March 4th, 2026 - 3:41 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Aftershock Festival is set to return to Discovery Park in Sacramento, California from October 1st through October 4th, 2026. The 14th edition of the West Coast’s largest rock, punk and metal festival promises its biggest year yet with more than 140 artists across five stages. Produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, the expanded event introduces a new stage and camping options while delivering a stacked lineup led by some of the most influential names in heavy music.

Thursday night belongs to My Chemical Romance, who will celebrate 20 years of The Black Parade with what is sure to be a career spanning set. Their theatrical return to the festival circuit remains one of the most anticipated performances of the year. Sunday closes with TOOL, whose intricate and immersive live show anchors the weekend with progressive intensity.

Friday features Limp Bizkit alongside Wu-Tang Clan, the latter appearing as 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees on their Wu Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour. Saturday spotlights Pierce The Veil in a major headlining moment, joined by A Day To Remember and BABYMETAL.

High profile support includes Queens of the Stone Age, The Offspring, Sublime and Danny Elfman. Mid-tier standouts such as AFI, Stone Temple Pilots, Cypress Hill, Killswitch Engage and Underoath deepen the bill. The massive undercard features reunions, anniversary sets, hometown shows and legacy performances from dozens more across punk, hardcore, metal and alternative scenes.

Beyond the music, fans can explore immersive onsite experiences like the Tremors Dive Bar, Cantina del Diablo, the Jungle Bird Tiki Bar collaboration and the new Overtime Sports Bar. Official RV and tent camping will debut at nearby Cal Expo, complete with a Wednesday night pre party.

All pass types including 4 Day, Single Day, GA, VIP and Capital Club SVIP are on sale now. Tickets and full details are available here.