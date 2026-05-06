Social Distortion Releases New Song “The Way Things Were”

Home News Jasmina Pepic May 6th, 2026 - 3:14 PM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

Social Distortion have unveiled “The Way Things Were,” offering fans another glimpse into the band’s long-awaited return. The track arrives as the third advance release from their upcoming album Born To Kill. It continues to build anticipation for a record that marks their first full-length in over a decade.

“The Way Things Were” leans into the reflective, emotionally driven songwriting that has defined some of the band’s most beloved material. Drawing comparisons to classics like “Story of My Life” and “I Was Wrong,” the song balances grit with vulnerability. Its lyrics tap into nostalgia and self-awareness, with frontman Mike Ness delivering lines that reflect on creativity, identity, and survival, including the striking refrain about writing songs from whatever scraps are available.

Sonically, the track carries the unmistakable Social Distortion sound. It blends steady, driving rhythms with melodic guitar lines and a raw vocal delivery that feels both worn and resolute. There is a sense of looking backward without getting stuck there, as the band channels past influences into something that still feels urgent and immediate. The song’s structure builds gradually, creating a cathartic release that mirrors its introspective themes.

Accompanying the release is a lyric video that reinforces the song’s reflective tone. The visuals are straightforward but effective, allowing the words to take center stage while complementing the mood of the track. The stripped-down presentation highlights the emotional weight of the lyrics rather than distracting from them.

“The Way Things Were” joins previously released singles like “Partners In Crime” and the album’s title track in previewing Born To Kill, which arrives May 8th via Epitaph Records.