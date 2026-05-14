Angine De Poitrine Announce Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Microtonal cardboard duo Angine de Poitrine have expanded their upcoming North American live run with additional dates due to overwhelming popular demand, as well as their first-ever performances in a number of US cities. Highlights include shows at Denver, CO’s Ogden Theatre (August 13), Washington, DC’s Lincoln Theatre (September 17), Toronto, ON’s History (November 15), a two-night stand at Brooklyn, NY’s Brooklyn Bowl (November 16-17), Atlanta, GA’s The Masquerade (November 25), Nashville, TN’s Brooklyn Bowl (November 27), Minneapolis, MN’s First Avenue (December 2), Los Angeles, CA’s The Wiltern (December 4), Oakland, CA’s The Fox Theatre (December 8) and Portland, OR’s Crystal Ballroom (December 11). For tickets and more information, click here.
In other news, next month will see the long-awaited physical release of Angine de Poitrine’s two acclaimed albums, 2024’s Vol. I and 2026’s Vol. II, thanks to a series of groundbreaking worldwide distribution agreements that support the duo’s momentous trajectory, while carefully preserving their independence. Vol. I and Vol. II will be available on vinyl and CD in record stores around the globe beginning on Friday, June 12. Pre-orders are available now.
Angine de Poitrine Tour Dares
6/26 – Picton, ON – Base 31 Festival
8/13 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
8/25 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
9/12 – Austin, TX – Levitation at Stubbs
9/17 – Washington, D.C. – Lincoln Theatre
11/5 – Toronto, ON – History
11/16 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
11/17 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
11/19 – Boston, MA – Royale
11/20 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
11/25 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
11/27 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
12/2 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave
12/4 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
12/8 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
12/11 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom