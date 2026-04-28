Morrissey Announces Summer & Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 28th, 2026 - 5:48 PM

Following last week’s announcement of a European tour, Morrissey has now confirmed a U.S. tour that is set for summer and fall 2026 in support of his new album, MAKE UP IS A LIE and DELUXE NOTRE-DAME EP which is set for a June 19, release through Sire/Warner Records. The artist will be visiting Las Vegas, Brooklyn, Washington, Nashville, Houston and other cities. For tickets and more information, click HERE

Last month, Morrissey released his 14th solo studio album, MAKE-UP IS A LIE, his first album for Sire/Warner Records in 30 years. The dynamic song cycle features 12 tracks, including the trip-hop-infused single “Make-up is a Lie” and live fan-favorite “The Monsters of Pig Alley.” Upon release, the album hit number three on the UK Albums Chart, becoming artist’s 16th Top 10 solo album on the English tally (which includes compilations) and his 26th Top 10 album overall when including his work in The Smiths.

Morrissey Tour Dates

08/14 – Las Vegas, NV – Wynn Las Vegas / Encore Theater

08/15 – Las Vegas, NV – Wynn Las Vegas / Encore Theater

08/18 – Las Vegas, NV – Wynn Las Vegas / Encore Theater

08/19 – Las Vegas, NV -Wynn Las Vegas / Encore Theater

09/22 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Performing Arts Center

09/26 – Brooklyn, NY – CBGB Festival

09/30 – Lowell, MA – Lowell Memorial Auditorium

10/15 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/18 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

10/21 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace

10/25 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

10/29 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

11/1 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

11/6 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

11/10 – Tempe, AZ – Mullett Arena at Arizona State University

11/14 – Huntington Beach, CA – Darker Waves Festival

12/31 – Brussels, BE – Forest National