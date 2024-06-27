Levitation Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring The Jesus Lizard, Boris, Slowdive & More

Home News Skyy Rincon June 27th, 2024 - 8:00 AM

The organizers for Levitation Music Festival have returned with the announcement of their 2024 lineup which features The Jesus Lizard, Boris, Slowdive and many more. The event is set to take place on Halloween weekend from October 31 through November 3 in Austin, Texas. Four day passes and tickets to single shows are available for purchase here.

OSEES will be performing throughout the festival, playing each of the four nights. Thursday will feature headlining sets from The Black Angels and Mdou Moctar which will be supported by the aforementioned Boris, Julie, A Place to Bury Strangers, Nitzer Ebb, Starcrawler, Boogarins, Acid Mothers Temple, Frost Children, Axel Boman, Patrick Holland, Agriculture, Kairos Creature Club, Yhwh Nailgun, Spirit Mother, Her New Knife, Semantix and Porcelain.

Friday will be headlined by The Jesus Lizard, Soccer Mommy and The Drums featuring supporting sets from Gang of Four, Dry Cleaning, Mildlife, Slift, Swirlies, Special Interest, Arc de Soleil, Fat Dog, Pissed Jeans, The Chameleons, The March Violets, Meatbodies, Girl Ultra, Fcukers, Trauma Ray and Yungatita.

Saturday is set to include headlining performances from Tycho, Washed Out and Panchiko with support from Hania Rani, Wisp, Destroy Boys, Integrity, Fugitive, Wine Lips, Death Valley Girls, Die Spitz, Rendez Vous, The Dare, Alison’s Halo, Arushi Jain, Wu Lu, Crawlers, Teen Mortgage, Night Drive, Gus Baldwin & the Sketch and Grocery Bag.

Sunday’s festivities will feature headlining sets from Slowdive, The Sword and Pentagram with accompanying support from Drop Nineteens, Nilüfer Yanya, Illuminati Hotties, Airiel, Glare, Ringo Deathstarr, Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol, The Well, Hello Mary, Sailor Poon and Farmer’s Wife.

