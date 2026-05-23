Arlo Parks Joins Forces With Sampha For New Music Video “Senses”

Home News Lana May 23rd, 2026 - 3:55 PM

“Arlo Parks perform their My Soft Machine North American Tour at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA on March 2, 2024.”

There’s something quietly devastating about the way Arlo Parks writes about relationships. She never really goes for over-the-top emotions. Instead, she zooms in on the tiny details: the distance in someone’s voice, the silence after an argument, the feeling of knowing something is falling apart before either person says it out loud. That emotional precision is all over her newest single, “Senses,” which arrives alongside a stripped-back but deeply intimate new video featuring Sampha.

The track appears on Parks’ latest album, Ambiguous Desire, and it feels like one of the record’s emotional centerpieces. Built around soft piano lines, muted percussion, and airy production, “Senses” leans into the kind of late-night vulnerability that both Parks and Sampha do better than almost anyone else right now. Their voices melt together naturally, never fighting for attention, just floating through the song’s tension and sadness.

The official video keeps things simple, which honestly works in its favor. Directed by Joel Barney and Ali Raymond, in collaboration with London production studio Sonder, the visual focuses almost entirely on performance and atmosphere. Rather than forcing a complicated storyline, the camera lingers on subtle expressions, body language, and the chemistry between the two artists. There’s an understated warmth to it all that mirrors the song perfectly.

Watch “Senses”

The release continues what’s shaping up to be a huge era for Parks. Critics have already lauded Ambiguous Desire, calling it some of her strongest work yet, as it balances introspection with more expansive and euphoric production. The production and contributions of Baird, Paul Epworth, Buddy Ross, Andrew Sarlo, and Rob Bisel have created this project’s textured, emotionally immersive quality.

Parks has spent the last few years steadily becoming one of the most important voices in alternative music. Since winning the Mercury Prize for her debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams, she’s built a reputation for turning deeply personal writing into something universal. Whether she’s making music, publishing poetry, or collaborating with artists like Beyoncé, there’s always a sense that every word actually means something.

And “Senses” might be one of the clearest examples of that yet.

Find more on Arlo Parks here.