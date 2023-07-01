Levitation 2023 Announces Its First Wave Line-up

Home News Simon Li July 1st, 2023 - 10:05 PM

The music festival Levitation, has announced its First Wave line-up for 2023, covering genres of psych, dream pop, punk, indie, metal, darkwave, electronic music, and more, performing during the Halloween weekend, from Thursday, October the 26th to Sunday, October the 29th. Below is the line-up list.

Thursday, October 26:

Unwound, Oneohtrix Point Never, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, Shannon and the Clams, The Church, Codeine, Jockstrap, Yeule, Dead Meadow, Karate, Chisel, Slow Pulp, Twin Tribes, Rose City Band, Jonathan Bree, Water From Your Eyes, LSD and the Search For God, Nuovo Testamento, Eecstatic Vision, Flat Worms, 1000mods, Sacred Skin, Vosh, Skull Practitioners, Annabelle Chairlegs, Fcukers, Marion Raw, Font

Friday, October 27:

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Flying Lotus, Panda Bear + Sonic Boom, Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, High On Fire, Blonde Redhead, Allah-las, Alan Palomo (Neon Indian), Eshu Tune (Hannibal Buress), Bully, Crack Cloud, Warmduscher, Civic, Tanukichan Ulrika Spacek, Salami Rose Joe Louis, Ganser, Money Chicha, Fat Dog, Blushing, The Well, Holy Wave, Sam Burton, Amulets

Saturday, October 28:

The Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Black Angels, Amyl And The Sniffers, Durand Jones, The Dandy Warhols, Mercury Rev’s Clear Light Ensemble, Speedy Ortiz, Dumbo Gets Mad, Sonido Gallo Negro, Palehound, Militarie Gun, Lorelle Meets The Obsolete, Die Spitz, Gio Chamba, Ghost Funk Orchestra, El Combo Oscuro

Sunday, October 29:

Badbadnotgood, Beach Fossils, Altin Gün, Turnover, Death From Above 1979, Armand Hammer, Pigs x7 • Say She She, Achyman, Jjuujjuu, Mustard Service, Paul Cherry, Djunah, Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol, Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band