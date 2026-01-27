Bikini Kill Announce Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 27th, 2026 - 11:55 AM

Today, Bikini Kill has announced a 2026 North American fall tour, which will be kicking off September 6, in Portland with stops in NYC, LA, Chicago, Boston, Cleveland and other cities. Fans on the west coast can also experience the band’s formidable live show this summer as they headline Mosswood Meltdown on Sunday, July 19. Public onsale begins Friday, Jan 30, at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m.ET.

Bikini Kill regrouped in 2019 for their first full shows since 1997, during a time when we need their political rally cry more than ever,and have since performed to sold out crowds across the globe. This tour sees the band performing with their iconic line-up of Kathleen Hanna on vocals, Tobi Vail on drums, and Kathi Wilcox on bass, along with guitarist Sara Landeau.

Hailed by The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and The Los Angeles Times, the Bikini Kill reunion has sparked critical discussion on the band’s legacy and influence on culture and music today with Entertainment Weekly, NYLON, The New York Times. For a taste of the band’s electrifying live show, watch them perform feminist anthem “Rebel Girl” LIVE on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Kathleen Hanna’s New York Times bestselling memoir Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk was released to widespread fan and critical acclaim and she hosts the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s acclaimed Music Makes Us podcast.

Bikini Kill Tour Dates

7/19 – Oakland, CA – Mosswood Meltdown

9/6 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

9/9: Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

9/13 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

9/14 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

9/15 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

9/17 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

9/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

9/19 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

9/21 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

9/22 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

9/24 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

9/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel