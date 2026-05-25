Montreal Jazz Festival 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Kamasi Washington, Angine De Poitrine, St. Vincent, Willow & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 25th, 2026 - 5:41 PM

The Festival International de Jazz de Montréal (FIJM), presented by TD Bank Group in collaboration with Rio Tinto, has reveal the final additions to its 2026 lineup! Widely regarded as one of the biggest stars in modern jazz, Kamasi Washington is returning to the Festival’s main stage, following his unforgettable 2022 performance. International sensations KELS and MonoNeon will also be on the bill, which is further bolstered by local talent, newly announced opening acts and late-night events to keep the party going until the wee hours.

And in a world exclusive: excerpts from a new John Coltrane album will be presented to mark the legendary saxophonist’s centenary. The showcase will take place at the Académie, which is a unique place connecting artists and audiences by expanding its programming this year by popular demand. The Rogers Stage lineup also expands with late-night sets featuring buzz-worthy international artists. It will be a Festival debut for KELS, a singer-songwriter known for her powerful, old-school vocals. Also featured will be experimental bassist MonoNeon, who last performed at the FIJM in 2022 and is famously known as one of the last musicians to have collaborated with Prince. For ticket and more information, click here.

Also not to be missed on this stage: the innovatively brilliant duo DOMi & JD BECK, whose concert has been moved outdoors for the greater good. Local talent takes centre stage at Club Montréal Loto-Québec with the addition of Juno-nominated drummer Salin, who weaves northern Thai sounds with West African psychedelic rhythms. Audiences can also discover Ping Pong Go, the quirky new musical project from pianist Vincent Gagnon and drummer P-E Beaudoin. New opening acts have also been added to the indoor concert lineup. Notably, Franco-Gabonese singer-songwriter Anaïs Cardot, considered one of the rising stars of French jazz, will open for Diana Krall at Place des Arts’ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier (ÉVÉNEMENTS SPÉCIAUX TD). At the same venue, audiences will be swept away by Lucinda Chua—a highly talented English, Malaysian and Chinese cellist and composer—who will open for St. Vincent.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarad