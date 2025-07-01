Levitation Announces Halloween Freakend 2025 Lineup Featuring Black Moth Super Rainbow, Viagra Boys, The Black Lips & More

Home News Cait Stoddard July 1st, 2025 - 12:56 PM

Today, Levitation has announced its to follow up to their recently announced Levitation 2025 festival lineup , which will be taking place in the heart of Austin, Texas on September 25-28, with HALLOWEEN FREAKEND. This event features two stacked bills presented in partnership with Resound at The Far Out Lounge. Tickets for this event are available for purchase starting today by clicking HERE.

Performing at the event will be Black Moth Super Rainbow, Viagra Boys, The Black Lips, Bitchin Bajas, J’cuuzi, Machine Girl, Clown Core, Lightening Bolt, Lip Critic, Porcelain, Haha Laughing and other acts. For five years, the annual Levitation festival has fallen on or right around Halloween weekend and gearing up for a weekend of trippy music, while in costume has become a spooky tradition for many Austin music fans.

HALLOWEEN FREAKEND fills that void for Halloween 2025 by offering two nights of psychedelia, garage and experimental rock at The Far Out Lounge. Interested attendees are encouraged to get their tickets early, start planning costumes and grab their concert-going ghouls for two wild nights in Austin, Texas.

Founded in 2008 as Austin Psych Fest by members of The Black Angelsand friends, the independent event sparked a movement, inspiring the creation of similar events across the globe. Austin Psych Fest was renamed Levitation in honor of Austin’s psychedelic rock pioneers The 13th Floor Elevators, who reunited and performed at Levitation 2015 for the band’s 50th anniversary.